Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 42,323 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MBIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MBIA by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 844,480 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in MBIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MBI stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $594.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

