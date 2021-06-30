C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

