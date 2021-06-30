Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after acquiring an additional 736,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

