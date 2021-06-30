Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

