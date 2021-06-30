Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 5,586 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.