Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 364.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,516 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

ZBH opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

