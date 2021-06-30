Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

