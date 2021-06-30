AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWW. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About AMMO
Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
