Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

BNED opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $445.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

