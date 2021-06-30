O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $20,639,000.

SYNA stock opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

