O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $784,000 in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in CI Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CI Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIXX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.