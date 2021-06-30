Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $2.39 Million in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 245,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.85% of Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,402,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

