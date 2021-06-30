Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $389,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITAC opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

