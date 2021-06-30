Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,415,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth $498,000.

Shares of CRZNU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

