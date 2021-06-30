UBS Group Raises FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $310.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $299.86.

FDS opened at $336.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

