National Pension Service Sells 18,847 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $56,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPG stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

