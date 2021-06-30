Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

