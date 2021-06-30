UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 152,104 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 152,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Uber Technologies worth $216,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.