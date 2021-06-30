Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $234,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRC opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

