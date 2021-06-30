UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $227,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

SWKS opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

