Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, an increase of 698.5% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

