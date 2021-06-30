C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 40 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MED opened at $279.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.14. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.18 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

