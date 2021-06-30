Covington Capital Management Acquires 2,280 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

