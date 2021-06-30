Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 10,055 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of -393.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

