Covington Capital Management Sells 4,122 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 191,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.