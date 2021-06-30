Nicholas Company Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,285 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,872 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,386. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

