Covington Capital Management Sells 1,900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.