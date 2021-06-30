Covington Capital Management Sells 2,088 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

