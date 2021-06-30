Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.