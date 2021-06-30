Covington Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 898.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 196.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.