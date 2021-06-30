Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 63,000 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of Livent worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

