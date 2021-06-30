Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $6.06 Million in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABMD opened at $313.27 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $237.18 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.76.
In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.