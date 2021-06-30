Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $6.06 Million in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $313.27 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $237.18 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.76.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

