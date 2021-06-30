Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortive were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 243,658 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fortive by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Fortive by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 685,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

