Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of DaVita worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.86. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

