Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 325,853 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCRU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

