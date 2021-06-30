PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 232,941 shares.

PHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,762,382 shares of company stock worth $3,599,200. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

