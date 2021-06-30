PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.50. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.45, with a volume of 24,457 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$223.23 million and a PE ratio of 553.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. Research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

