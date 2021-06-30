Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 127,000 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

