WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. WPP has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

