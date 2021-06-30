Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 798 ($10.43). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 782 ($10.22), with a volume of 43,108 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The firm has a market cap of £409.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 672.80.

In other Dignity news, insider Andrew Judd bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

