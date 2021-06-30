China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (CIHKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.8272 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

CIHKY stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.