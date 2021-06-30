Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Expands By 291.8%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGAM. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,635,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,052,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,385,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGAM stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

