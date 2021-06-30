Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$106.87. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$106.28, with a volume of 78,154 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIH. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.44.

The company has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at C$22,247,106.27. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

