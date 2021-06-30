First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $72.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

