Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 376,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

