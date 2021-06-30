Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Daré Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on DARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

DARE stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

