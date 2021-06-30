K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $219,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $170.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

