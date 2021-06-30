Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,903 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Vivos Therapeutics were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VVOS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

