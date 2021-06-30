K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

