Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 166,670 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,670 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPAC. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

FPAC stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

